Ministry announces new medical centers for Coronavirus tests in Muscat Governorate

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced new health centers in the Governorate of Muscat where people with Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms can get themselves tested.

A statement released by the ministry read: “The Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat has announced that it will perform medical scanning for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms.”

People who have symptoms of the disease can visit the facilities between 9am and 4pm.

The locations of the new test centers are as follows:

– Medical Fitness Center in Darsait. (Currently operational)

– Medical Fitness Center in Al Rusail and Al-Shuradi. (Operational from April 16, 2020)

The ministry has also said that it will stop all services in these centers until further notice. For more information, people can contact the Ministry of Health’s contact center at 2444-1999.

Source: MOH

