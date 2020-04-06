Meet Tarassud – Oman’s new app to keep track of live updates on Coronavirus

06 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s Ministry of Health has developed a new app – Tarassud – to help keep track of live updates on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



‘Tarassud’, from the Ministry of Health, is an intuitive mobile application that has been designed to help citizens and residents follow up on the latest developments of the Novel Coronavirus in the Sultanate. 

Aside from that, it also achieves the following:

1) Allows users to self-report symptoms.

2) Lets users track infection and recovery statistics on an interactive map that shows data from all the Governorates in the country.

3) Provide Ministry of Health data and awareness materials on the virus.

4) Alert the public with important decisions concerning COVID-19.

5) Provide Q&A on the virus.

6) Assign a chatbot to answer people’s queries on the pandemic.

The application is available for download on both Android and iOS.

Source: Oman Government Communication Center

