Medical Response and Public Health Sector teams meet to review and discuss efforts to fight COVID-19

Muscat: A meeting was held today to review and follow up on the efforts of authorities tasked with dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

An Oman News Agency statement revealed that members from the Medical Response and Public Health Sector teams met at the Ministry of Health (MOH) headquarters here today under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed al Saidi, the Minister of Health.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al-Hosani, MOH’s Health Affairs Undersecretary, head of the sector, in addition to personnel of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA).

The meeting was held to review and follow up efforts exerted by the concerned authorities in dealing with COVID-19.

The meeting addressed key measures taken by the concerned health parties to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and highlighted future plans.

The meeting put emphasis on scaling up the preparedness and response of health institutions to ensure work continuity and the provision of health care to citizens and residents.

The Minister of Health thanked all supporting authorities for their cooperation towards serving the common interest and ensuring permanent preparedness in light of these outbreaks.

