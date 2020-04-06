MECA: Driver in social media video to face legal action for alleged destruction of wildlife

Oman’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) has stated that it has worked alongside the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have participated in the destruction of Oman’s local wildlife.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the alleged 4×4 vehicle is seen driving down the side of a mountain, destroying local plant and wildlife along the way. The MECA has stated that, in coordination with the ROP, an investigation has been conducted and the alleged driver has been identified and will face charges.

The MECA has reiterated that it will not tolerate actions that violate Oman’s Environmental Protection Law, and violators will have legal procedures carried out against them.

بعد تداول مقطع فيديو في وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي حول قيام شخص بقيادة مركبة في إحدى الجبال وتدمير الحياة الفطرية فيها ، نود التأكيد بأن الوزارة قامت بالتنسيق مع المعنيين في شرطة عمان السلطانية لضبط الشخص للتحقيق واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه pic.twitter.com/sHl4YY2DzT — وزارة البيئة والشؤون المناخية – عُمان (@mecaoman) April 5, 2020

