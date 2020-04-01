MECA: Alleged wildlife poachers apprehended in Dhofar

Wildlife monitors from Oman’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) have worked in conjunction with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to arrest alleged poachers in two separate incidents occurring in Dhofar Governorate.

In a statement issued online by MECA today [Wednesday, April 1], a group of alleged individuals have been arrested for hunting wild birds and deer in the Thumrait area and, after investigation by authorities, legal action has been taken against them.

The MECA has also called upon the public to cooperate in protecting the Sultanate’s wildlife by reporting any violations they may witness, and has assured that all appropriate legal measures will be held against those who breach the law.

وتهيب وزارة البيئة والشؤون المناخية الجميع بضرورة التعاون والإبلاغ عن منتهكي الحياة الفطرية، كما أن الوزارة ماضية في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية بحق المخالفين دون أي تهاون. 2/2 — وزارة البيئة والشؤون المناخية – عُمان (@mecaoman) March 31, 2020

