Manpower Ministry cancels third semester; adjusts assessment systems in technical colleges

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has taken the decision to cancel the third semester to the academic year and adjust the assessment system of second semester final exams in technical colleges in Oman.

The Ministry of Manpower cancelled the third semester for Academic Year 2019-2020 and has advised students to keep themselves updated through official communication channels, an Oman News Agency Report read.

The ministry also today [April 13] took decisions on adjusting the system of assessment of students at technical colleges.

These new procedures provide that the process of assessment of the final exams for the second semester will be based on results of home works handed over during the period between 5 – 24 May, 2020 in all technical colleges in accordance to the colleges’ respective curricula.

Meanwhile, remaining short tests will be replaced by home works and reports to be delivered via email on electronic platforms used by the colleges.

The Ministry also decided that summer vacation for “Foundation Year” students and “Specialization Programme” students will begin on 8 June 2020, provided that reports of graduation projects are posted by email on the technical colleges’ portals.

Evaluation of curricula of the Foundation Programme will be made after the start of study, said the Ministry.

