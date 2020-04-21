Majid Al Futtaim offers rent exemption to its retail tenants in Oman during COVID-19 closures

UAE retail giant, Majid Al Futtaim, has announced that it will waive rental fees from retail tenants during the COVID-19 closure period across all its commercial properties throughout Oman.

Image courtesy of City Centre Muscat/Majid Al Futtaim

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 21] the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed their thanks to the Emirati holding company for its compliance with their request to the country’s commercial sector to help support and alleviate the economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on businesses amid the closure period.

The move comes in support of the Chamber’s directive towards the contribution of social responsibility among Oman’s private sector, and will remain in effect until such a time as the closure period lasts.

تتقدم غرفة تجارة وصناعة عُمان بالشكر إلى – مجموعة ماجد الفطيم في سلطنة عُمان – لتجاوبها مع طلب الغرفة وتقديمها مبادرة إعفاء المستأجرين للمحلات التجارية في مراكز التسوق المملوكة للمجموعة في السلطنة وذلك منذ قرار إغلاق المحلات التجارية في مراكز التسوق وحتى انتهاء تطبيق القرار pic.twitter.com/v7OT2J3wHl — غرفة تجارة وصناعة عُمان (@chamber_oman) April 21, 2020

