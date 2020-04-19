Madayn launches Ramadan charity campaign

In line with its social responsibility initiatives, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, has launched its annual Ramadan charity campaign to distribute Omani products to families with limited income in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the campaign comes as part of Madayn’s ‘Made in Oman’ initiative, in coordination with a number of Omani companies and factories.

Madayn’s Social Responsibility Department was assigned to bring together all donations from factories, as well as purchase other necessary products and supplies before arranging them in boxes for distribution. The Ramadan donation boxes were packed by the department team, in cooperation with the Eshrakat Amal team, which works under the Dar Al Atta’a Association.

In view of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, Madayn has supplied a number of the donation boxes to the Oman Charitable Organisation for distribution among families affected by this pandemic in Muscat governorate. Distribution will continue to families in other governorates throughout the week.

