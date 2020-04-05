Links claiming to be free 3-month Netflix subscription packages may steal your bank information

Muscat: If something seems to good to be true – especially if it’s on the internet – then it probably is. Such is the case of a new scam devised to entice netizens with free Netflix subscription packages.

The scam – which claims to provide people with links of free a Netflix subscription for three months if they promise to stay at home in light of the Coronavirus pandemic – is currently being circulated over messaging application, WhatsApp.

In an exclusive interview with Al Wisal, Haitham bin Hilal al Hajri, a security executive at the Ministry of Technology and Communications, confirmed that the ‘link is being sent as messages to people over WhatsApp’ and is ‘a message lined with malicious promotional offers’.

As per the official, Netflix offers only one month trials upon signing up, but people are being lured with three-month free subscription packages as a ploy to get their bank information and personal data.

Al Hajri then pointed out that the link directs you to a page similar to that of Netflix to collect your bank information prior to signing up, and once you enter your username and password, the data is stolen.

Source: Al Wisal

