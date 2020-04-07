Life inside lockdown: A peek at life in Muttrah amid the Coronavirus crisis

Life inside Muttrah and parts of Muscat is going on as usual despite the lockdown, claims citizens and expats living inside the isolated zones.

The people of Muttrah and its neighbouring areas woke up to a surprise on the 1st of April, 2020. They were all part of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown that would restrict any movement to and fro the city.

While people inside called it a ‘lockdown’, health officials deemed it a ‘health isolation’ after the city was recognised as the ‘epicenter of Coronavirus’ in the Sultanate.

At the time of publishing this article (April 7), 371 people had tested positive for the virus, with more than 250 cases stemming from the Muscat Governorate alone.

This meant people couldn’t travel outside the city for any purposes aside from work. Even those travelling to their workplace had to obtain a written permission from their employer stating that their presence at work is vital.

Areas such as Ruwi, Wadi Kabir, Hamriyah, and parts of Darsait that were once a hotspot for commercial and retail-related activities were all shut off from other parts of the country.

But life inside the city is proceeding as always, though in a manner that honours the Supreme Committee’s rules, says Abraham* Pulimootil, an expat telecom contractor based out of Wadi Kabir.

In an interview with Y, he says: “While it is true that Muttrah has been isolated from other parts of the country, I can say that there isn’t any panic here. People are keeping their spirits high, because they know they’re not alone in it.

“They’re all still going about their lives as usual… though, many are doing so from their homes.

“It is true that once we got to know that Muttrah became the epicenter of the Coronavirus, people going outside to their workplaces and shops reduced a bit.

“We also see a lot of municipality workers spraying disinfectant in areas where people normally go; such as shops and offices.”

Municipality’s disinfection campaign starts at 7pm and runs until 7am daily.

Abraham also says that shops such as Lulu and Nesto Hypermarkets do have crowds inside; though, he maintains that shops in the city are doing their part to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

“When I went to Lulu Hypermarket last weekend, they took my temperature readouts. I also noticed that they had wiped down the trolley’s handle for me.”

Meanwhile, Robert*, 37, and a father of two, lauded the efforts of the shops who were ‘doing their best to keep stocks flowing and the people safe’.

The government’s decision to allow trucks carrying food and commodities (along with ambulances, fuel delivery trucks, fire trucks, and other essential services) into Muttrah has allowed shops and groceries inside to keep their shelves full.

Robert tells us: “When I visited the SPAR outlet in Wadi Kabir alone, I was happy to see that they had all the essentials required for a family to survive; starting from rice to other commodities such as bread and veggies.

“They were also instructing people to keep a two-meter distance between each other and turning back people who didn’t wear masks and gloves.

“This is a great way to ensure that the people who are there to buy things remain safe.

“Despite this, there are some people who are not taking this lockdown seriously,” he adds. “I think they are ill-informed and need to understand that there are people dying all around the globe.

“Overall, I felt safe shopping recently. But, as the health officials say, it’s best to reduce going out unless it is truly necessary,” he adds.

As a part of the isolation, there are also multiple checkpoints inside Muttrah to clamp down on people travelling unnecessarily.

Abraham’s father, 60, must still work from his office. He explains: “My father’s employer expects him to go to office daily.

“And getting to work [in the Corniche area] is quite challenging for him. Even with a letter printed by his employer, the guards at the checkpoint in Darsait stopped and asked him to go home. But, an attempt to drive through Bustan to work was successful.”

That said, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) is keeping a close watch on the people; remaining vigilant in the city and patrolling areas where crowds generally gather, and even driving around wadis to break up groups engaging in sports and other activities.

Nadir al Alawi, 34, an entrepreneur who runs an automotive spare parts shop in Wadi Kabir says he shut his shop two weeks ago as per the Supreme Committee’s directives and has been ‘Netflix-ing and looking out of the window for entertainment’.

In a telephone conversation, he tells: “There’s not much for me to do here aside from watching Netflix and looking outside the window. On the upside, I think the air is getting cleaner and more birds are chirping around.

“But, I noticed from my house that people – mostly Asian expats – were visiting the wadi in Walja to play cricket. They were quickly dispersed by the police forces once I think someone complained about them.

“Also, there is a coffee shop near my house that sees a lot of young expat bachelors gathering to grab karak and smoke cigarettes. The police frequently visit here to shoo away the people.

“I think a lot of people aren’t taking this lockdown seriously. People such as this are a part of the problem around the spread of this disease around the globe.

Muttrah, you will be back better than you were 🖤🛳.#مطرح pic.twitter.com/5SiK5y9UXa — ياسين البادري (@yaseen_3lbadri) April 1, 2020

Source: Twitter/Yaseen al Badri

“Honestly, I think the ROP is doing a fantastic job here in controlling the crowd and instilling a sense of responsibility in the people.

“The message is quite clear: stay home to stay safe. And if you do that, everything else will slowly fall back in place. Life will go back to normal.”

* Names changed to protect identity.

Photo Courtesies: Shutterstock (Main image), Robert, Muscat Municipality, ROP, Yaseen al Badri, Manoj Kumar

