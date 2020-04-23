Isolated rain, fog patches across parts of the Sultanate today: PACA

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s (PACA) Directorate General of Meteorology has announced chances of isolated rains, cloud cover, and fog over certain areas of the Sultanate, with clear skies prevailing over the majority of other areas.

PACA’s general weather bulletin published today [Thursday, April 23], calls for “chances of convective cloud development and isolated rains over the Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during the afternoon.”

Chances of rising winds carrying dust over open or desert areas are also expected, along with “late night or early morning low-level clouds or fog patches along coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate.”

PACA has cautioned against poor visibility due to fog and blowing dust in these areas. Oman’s coastal sea winds will be north-easterly light to moderate during the day and north-westerly light to moderate at night.

Average temperatures will reach highs of 35 degrees Celsius and lows of 28 degrees Celsius in Seeb, 34 to 30 degrees Celsius in Khasab, 35 to 25 degrees Celsius in Buraimi, 30 to 27 degrees Celsius in Sohar, 36 to 26 degrees Celsius in Nizwa, 36 to 30 degrees Celsius in Sur, 38 to 25 degrees Celsius in Duqm, 32 to 25 degrees Celsius in Salalah, and 16 to 10 degrees Celsius in Jebel Shams.

