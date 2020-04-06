Is it safe to donate blood in Oman during the Coronavirus pandemic?

Blood banks across Oman are taking all the necessary measures to protect both the donor and its staff from the Coronavirus. (COVID-19).

The Sultanate is experiencing a significant drop in blood donations amid the Coronavirus pandemic due to the fear of infection, said Dr. Zainab bint Salim Al Fanna al-Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services at the Ministry of Health.

However, she assured that the banks are taking all the necessary measures to protect donors.

To avoid any decrease in blood unit stocks, the department coordinated with a number of authorities to organize urgent campaigns in addition to liaising with donors and volunteers to donate at the blood banks.

This was carried out by determining number of donors in each time. Moreover, the appointment system were activated through WhatsApp (9455-5648) or through the telephone numbers of blood banks in the Governorates, notifying this through social media platforms.

“Our humanitarian appeals received tangible response from both citizens and residents,” she said, hoping for bigger response at Governorates’ blood banks.

On the amount of blood needed in the country’s blood banks, Dr. Zainab explained that the blood units’ amounts vary according to the needs of each Governorates.

At Muscat’s Central Blood Bank, around 530 blood units are needed weekly to supply the Governorate health institutions.

Despite the low demand for blood in hospitals at the recent times, there are cases that demand constant transfusion such as patients with hereditary blood diseases, cancer, and urgent surgeries.

What steps are being taken to ensure safety of the donors?

The departments are taking every precaution to minimize the risk of infection transmission to blood donors during this period.

Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate blood or blood platelets, and follow prevention methods and distancing between each donors.

Donors are received without any company and the blood donation beds are sterilized after each donation and all surfaces and floors are sterilized in the blood bank. The movement of blood donors is also organized in blood donation campaigns to avoid overcrowding.

The department is following up on the latest developments on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), hence, reviewing the procedures according to the latest developments.

Source: ONA

