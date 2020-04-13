Indian Embassy steps in to help needy communities in Oman

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Oman, in partnership with the Indian Social Club and other social workers, distributed food kits to the needy Indian diaspora affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Led by His Excellency Munu Mahawar, the Indian Ambassador to Oman, the initiative saw Indian expats come together to distribute food kits to those among the Indian communities who were lacking basic essentials for sustenance.

The Embassy, in a statement to the public, also added: “We deeply appreciate the support of Omani authorities.”

