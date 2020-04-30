Indian Embassy in Oman opens registration portal for repatriation flights

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in the Sultanate has opened a new portal for Indian expats in Oman to register themselves if they wish to travel home.

The service is intended to assist those with ‘compelling reasons’, and cases will be determined as genuine and urgent based on the reason of travel.

The Indian Embassy has also clarified that this portal is only for the collection of data, and that no decision has been taken regarding the resumption of flights to the country as yet.

Click here to begin the registration process. Families are also requested to fill the form individually for other members.

Individuals looking to travel back to India will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in India.

