In Pictures: Control points in full swing as Governorate of Muscat enters Coronavirus lockdown

11 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Government Communication Center highlighted the efforts of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in a recent tweet.



The Governorate of Muscat has been placed under lockdown since April 10, and will remain shut from other Governorates in the country until April 22.

Below are pictures released of efforts of the teams to control entry and exit into the Governorate:

Source: OmanVsCovid19

