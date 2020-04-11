In Pictures: Control points in full swing as Governorate of Muscat enters Coronavirus lockdown

Muscat: The Government Communication Center highlighted the efforts of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in a recent tweet.

The Governorate of Muscat has been placed under lockdown since April 10, and will remain shut from other Governorates in the country until April 22.

Below are pictures released of efforts of the teams to control entry and exit into the Governorate:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

نشارككم مجموعة من الصور التي تبرز جهود تفعيل نقاط التحكم والسيطرة في مختلف المحافظات من أجل الحد من انتشار #فيروس_كورونا #كوفيد19.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/DAiUerXyVT — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 10, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

Share this