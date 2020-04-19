How much waste is generated by Coronavirus quarantine centers across Oman every day?

Muscat: The combined and targeted efforts of Oman to tackle the Novel Coronavirus has brought health institutions, ministries, municipalities, police forces and cleaning services across the nation together.

This has resulted in a national effort to reduce the number of Coronavirus cases, and a concerted effort to keep people living across various parts of the Sultanate away from the clutches of the virus.

It is also with that in mind that the Oman Environmental Services Holding company, be’ah, tackles the pandemic.

Armed with medical suits, gloves and masks, it was revealed that the trained be’ah staff deales with roughly 2.5 tonnes of waste from quarantine centers every day.

Scattered across cities, there are roughly 40 quarantine centers in Oman, and the bio-waste (among other forms of waste from these centers) is managed with special attention to keep it far away from an environment where the general public would come in contact with easily.

