HM The Sultan issues five Royal Decrees

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik today issued five Royal decrees, reading as follows:

Royal Decree No. 44/2020 endorses the Sultanate joining of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) scripted in New York on December 20th, 2006.

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman joining the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) scripted in New York on December 20th, 2006 in accordance with the version attached to this decree, without prejudice to the reservations below:

First:- The Sultanate of Oman declares that it does not recognize the specialties (discretions) of the committee tasked with cases of enforced disappearance as stated in Article (33) of the aforementioned convention.

Second:- The Sultanate of Oman announces that it is not bound by the provisions of Clause (1) of Article (42) of the aforementioned convention.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the above-mentioned Convention Joining Document in accordance with the provisions of the convention, while observing the reservations stated above.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall take effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 45/2020 endorses the Sultanate of Oman joining the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment scripted in New York on December 10th, 1984.

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment scripted in New York on December 10th, 1984 in accordance with the version attached to this decree, without prejudice to the reservations below:

First:- The Sultanate of Oman declares that it does not recognize the specialty (discretion) of the anti-torture committee stated in Article (2) of the aforementioned convention.

Second:- The Sultanate of Oman declares that it is not bound by the provisions of Clause (1) of Article (30) of the aforementioned convention.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the above-mentioned Convention Joining Document in accordance with the provisions of the convention, while observing the reservations stated above.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 46/2020 endorses the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights scripted in New York on December 16th,1966.

Article (1) approves the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights scripted in New York on December 16th,1966 without prejudice to Oman’s reservations to the provisions of (A, D) of Clause (1) of Article (8) of the aforementioned Covenant pertinent to “the right to form syndicates” and “the right to strike” for employees in government units.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the above-mentioned Covenant’s Joining Document in accordance with the provisions of the covenant, while observing the reservations stated above.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 47/2020 ratifies the Agreement Between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of India on Mutual Waiving of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic, Special, Service and Official Passports, signed in Muscat City on February 11th, 2018.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and be enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 48/2020 amends some provisions of Royal Decree No. 29/2019 on the appointment of members of the Human Rights Commission.

Article (1) appoints Khalid bin Ahmed bin Said al-Saadi, as Member of the Oman Human Rights Commission, to replace the member whose name is stated in Clause (3) of Article (1) of the above-mentioned Royal Decree No. 29/2019.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from its date of issue.

Source: Oman News Agency

