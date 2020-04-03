HM The Sultan is following up and supporting Oman’s efforts to combat Coronavirus: Health Minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq is following up and supporting all of the nation’s efforts in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Oman News Agency reported yesterday [April 2].

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi, Oman’s Minister of Health, said that the efforts of the Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are gaining the direct attention and support of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq.

The minister made the statement yesterday during a virtual online video-mounted press conference.

Source: ONA

