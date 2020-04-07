HM The Sultan and Indian PM Narendra Modi discuss matters on limiting impact of Coronavirus

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik exchanged an important phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today [April 7].

During the call with the Indian Premier, it was revealed that important matters on the well-being of the Indian community in Oman and how to limit the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were discussed.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM’s personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.”

A statement released by the Indian Embassy in Oman read: “The two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken by their respective countries to respond to them.

“They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis.

“His Majesty The Sultan assured PM about the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman in the present situation. He also thanked PM for the recent support provided by Government of India to Omani citizens in India.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his condolences for the demise of HM Late Sultan Qaboos. He conveyed his best wishes for HM Sultan Haitham’s reign, and for the peace and prosperity of the people of Oman.

“He stressed that India regards Oman as a very important part of its extended neighbourhood.”

Source: Indian Embassy in Oman, Twitter/Narendra Modi

