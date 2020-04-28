His Majesty the Sultan receives call from US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received a phone call from US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Monday, April 27, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

Photo credit: ONA

During the call, aspects of existing bilateral cooperation between the two nations across various spheres, along with regional and international developments of situations of common concern, and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic were reviewed.

Source: ONA

