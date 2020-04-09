His Majesty The Sultan issues two Royal Decrees; appoints Deputy Chairman for the Tax Institution

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik today issued two Royal decrees, reading as follows:

Royal Decree No. 54/2020 appoints a Deputy Chairman for the Tax Institution.

Article (1) appoints Saud bin Nassir bin Rashid al-Shukaili, as Deputy Chairman for the Tax Institution with the same rank and financial allocations.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 55/2020 appoints an Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for the Administrative and Financial and Affairs.

Article (1) appoints Mohammed bin Nassir bin Hamad al-Wahibi, as Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for the Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Source: ONA

