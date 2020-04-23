His Majesty the Sultan exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab, Islamic leaders

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has exchanged greetings with Arab and Islamic world leaders from fraternal nations upon the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), in his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness, and a long life to them and their countries’ people, their further progress, prosperity, and welfare.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan to achieve all aspirations of progress, prosperity, and welfare for the Omani people under His Majesty’s wise leadership, praying to the Almighty Allah for the return of this occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people, and Arab and Muslim nations with blessings, bounties, and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with GCC and MENA region leaders, as well as a multitude of heads of state from across the Islamic world.

