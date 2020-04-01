Here’s how you can donate OMR 1 for the safety of Oman in its fight against COVID-19, says MOH, Omantel

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched a call-to-action campaign in partnership with Omantel today [Wednesday, April 1] that would allow the public to donate OMR 1 towards its efforts to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement shared online, Omantel customers who wish to donate can do so via SMS by texting ‘Donate’ to 90006.

The move comes as both Oman’s public and private sectors have mobilized in support of the cause, after a dedicated bank account under the auspices of the MOH was set up by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

Since its establishment, the account has received donations worth millions of Omani rials from companies such as Bank Muscat, Bank Nizwa, Ahlibank, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to name but a few.

Donations will be used to support the needs of Oman’s health sector, including the cost of medical supplies and equipment.

For the #safety_of_Oman, donate One Omani Riyal to support the Ministry of Health in combating Coronavirus #COVID19

