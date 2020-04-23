Here’s how farms in Dhofar’s Al Najd region are helping boost Oman’s food security

When it comes to local agriculture and cultivation in Dhofar Governorate, the Al Najd region has long been a place ripe with natural potential. An environment with fertile lands extending more than 40,000 square kilometres, it’s one of the Sultanate’s most promising agricultural regions — covering local demand for various crops.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, farms in the Al Najd area, such as Shasr, Hailat Al Rakka, Hanfait, Doka, and Wadi Benkhotar are spread out over large swaths of land, and are rich with date palms, watermelons, melons, lemons, guavas, pomegranates, figs, mangoes, and grapes. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, potatoes, okra, and eggplant also thrive on its farmlands, alongside cereal crops such as wheat and corn.

Agricultural production began in the Al Najd region in the early 1980s, developing along with the introduction of electricity and road services to local farms. The region is characterized by flat lands and fertile soil that can be reclaimed, in addition to the availability of groundwater suitable for agriculture.

Dr. Ahmed bin Suhail al-Hadhari, Head of the Oman Agricultural Association’s branch in Dhofar stressed in a statement to ONA, the importance of Al Najd’s promise as an agricultural region that can achieve self-sufficiency and food security via many strategic agricultural crops.

He pointed out that the number of fruit trees in the region among 115 farms reached more than 143,000 trees; while annual vegetable production hit 27,000 tons, and 80 tons of wheat cultivated at two farms in Hailat Al Rakah and Shasr, along with more than one thousand tons of dates and 10 million bundles annually as fodder for livestock.

Al-Hadhari added: “It is required to grow crops that achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products in the Sultanate. The Oman Agricultural Association seeks to encourage, guide, and educate farmers in the Al Najd region to increase and diversify agricultural production to fill any deficit of agricultural products in the local market, and focus in the coming seasons on basic crops — such as wheat, onions, and garlic, to reduce imports. Al Najd farms in the Governorate of Dhofar are among the most promising productive areas in the field of agricultural investment.”

He also pointed out that, “Al Najd farms contribute significantly to covering the local market’s need for various agricultural crops, such as vegetables and fruits, in addition to animal feed that is sold in local markets inside and outside the governorate. High-quality Omani frankincense trees are also planted on some farms, and the volume of investments in the region hit more than RO25 million.”

The formation of a Ministerial Committee for the transfer and cultivation of fodder to the Al Najd region comes with the aim of stopping its cultivation in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, and on the Salalah Plain in order to reduce the depletion of fresh groundwater and tackle the salinity of water, in addition to finding a suitable alternative. The goal is to provide appropriate quantities of fodder in the local market to contribute to stabilizing meat and dairy prices, and supporting animal breeders.

