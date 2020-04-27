Here are 4 Oman-made gadgets created to tackle COVID-19

Muscat: Oman is using technology and innovation to fight the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as it showcases four homegrown ‘inventions’ that can potentially help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Scientific Club of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) rolled out a number of innovations and inventions in a bid to combat the spread of the virus in the Sultanate.

These, as per an Oman News Agency report, include a smart sterilization chamber, ultraviolet paper sanitizer, smart face device for facial protection, and a triple ventilator system.

Here are more details on the devices:

Smart Sterilization Chamber: This is a mobile unit (room) that can be placed in front of entrances to sterilize individuals as they walk through the chamber. It’s also certified as a ‘smart’ gadget, as it contains a wireless network that can send data on individuals who have been sterilized to a centralized system, and comes with its own self-distancing algorithm that helps people maintain a safe distance between each other.

UV Paper Sanitizer: After determining that the surface of paper can potentially transmit viruses, the Medical Services of the Armed Forces deployed a new system that uses the disinfection powers of ultra-violet (UV) rays to sterilize the surface of paper. As per the latest details, the test results have been ‘positive’.

Smart Face Device: Essentially an alert system that can notify a doctor or nurse that their hand is close to their face after treating a Coronavirus patient, this device can be worn over the head and can potentially prevent the transfer of the virus to the healthcare worker.

Triple Ventilator: This is a ventilator system that operates with one operator but can assist three patients at the same time. It is also understood that the device can deliver the necessary oxygen to the patients as per their requirements.

These innovations come in continuation of the RAO’s plans to boost national efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: ONA

Share this