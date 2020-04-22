H.H Sayyida Muna debunks Tweet from a fake account under her name

Her Highness Sayyida Muna bint Fahad Al Said has denied sharing a politically-influenced Tweet, revealing that it was shared by a fake account that is currently using her identity, picture, and name.

In a statement issued today [Wednesday, April 22], Her Highness said that the account impersonates her and she has absolutely no affiliation with it, while pointing out that such practices are frowned upon by Omani society.

The fake Twitter account had today shared a post under her name that criticized the internal politics of another country. In her statement of clarification, Her Highness said she considered the Tweet offensive.

Her Highness assured that she has only two legitimate social media accounts — @monafahad12 on Twitter, and @hhmonaalsaid on Instagram. Her Highness is the Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University, and the head of Oman’s Children First Association.

Share this