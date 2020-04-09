Government Communication Center issues clarification on Muscat lockdown in regional languages

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s Government Communication Center – the official channel for all news updates pertaining to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country – has clarified the Muscat lockdown in regional languages.

The government body stated, on behalf of the Royal Oman Police, that ‘things will continue to be the same within the Governorate, and stores that are still allowed to be open will continue to be open’.

It added (snippet from english audio): “Adequate stocks of food and consumables will also be available in these stores – and there is no need to overshop.

“What is meant by locking down Muscat Governorate is that those in the Governorate of Muscat shall remain within, and those outside the Governorate of Muscat shall be barred from entering. And the priority for movements between the Governorates will be given to those providing basic services and goods.

“We call upon you to stay at home, and not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. We also stress to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s instructions in order to achieve public safety.”

Click below to hear the statement in your regional language:

