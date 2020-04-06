Google issues report on whether people in Oman are complying with Supreme Committee’s rules

Whether you’re at home or out in the streets, there’s always someone who is keeping a tab on you: Google. This is paying off as the company issued a report on people’s movement during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The report, titled – ‘COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports‘, shows how the people of Oman are responding to movement restrictions issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus in Oman.

The report shows that:

– There is a 52 per cent decrease in the number of people visiting areas such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, museums, libraries, and movie theatres.

– There is a 35 per cent decrease in the number of people visiting grocery stores, supermarkets, food warehouses, and pharmacies.

– There is a 41 per cent decrease in the number of people visiting parks, beaches, and public gardens.

– There is a 64 per cent decrease in the number of people visiting bus and taxi stands, and using public transport.

– There is a 34 per cent decrease in the number of people working from their offices or workplaces.

– There is a 17 per cent increase in the number of people staying at home.

As per Oman’s Government Communications Center, the statistics are a ‘positive indicator’ that reflects people’s adherence to official procedures and preventive guidelines.

نشارككم المؤشرات الإيجابية من "جوجل" التي تشير لحرصكم على الالتزام بالإجراءات والإرشادات الوقائية المعلن عنها.

We share with you some positive indicators from Google that reflect your adherence to official procedures and preventive guidelines.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/O95Ou1g7ee — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 6, 2020

Photo courtesy: Google (Logo designed to commemorate Coronavirus helpers)

Source: Google, OmanVSCovid19

