GCC health officials discuss precautionary measures for COVID-19 ahead of Holy Month of Ramadan

Muscat: The GCC Undersecretaries of Health Ministries convened their forth video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Oman News Agency reported that the meeting reviewed the minutes of the third meeting, which was held last week, and discussed the implementation of various multi-language awareness campaigns for the expats residing in the GCC states, as well as the updates of evacuating students and patients traveling for treatment abroad.

The fourth meeting reviewed the precautionary measures that will be taken by the GCC states during the upcoming month of Ramadan; highlighted the medical, legal and legislative procedures related to washing the dead; and formulated a unified definition for the death cause from COVID-19.

The GCC Undersecretaries praised the significant efforts exerted by the staff working in the health sector and their contribution in tackling COVID-19, as well as the cooperation of the citizens along with the official and civil authorities in these exceptional circumstances.

In addition, the undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to adhere to the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible and maintain the preventive safety measures followed in such cases.

They also stressed the importance of taking the information from official sources and urged people to not pay attention to rumors and unofficial social media channels.

Source: ONA

Share this