GCC health ministers meet with WHO regional office to discuss COVID-19 developments

Health ministers from across the GCC states held a virtual meeting yesterday [Wednesday, April 22] with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Eastern Mediterranean regional office to discuss the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and its latest developments.

Photo credit: ONA

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), the meeting was chaired by Dr. Ahmed bin Salim al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. Representing the Sultanate was Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, along with Dr. Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to Oman, and Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al-Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

As per ONA, the meeting reviewed the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and regionally, the latest statistics of infected cases, and the experiences of regional countries to tackle the pandemic.

Oman has taken a number of strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease and, furthermore, a Supreme Committee has been formed to deal with the developments resulting from COVID-19.

ONA states that the Ministry of Health calls upon all to strictly adhere to the health isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room attached to its own separate toilet, and serving those in isolation from outside the room, as instructed.

It also urges all citizens and residents to keep washing their hands with water and soap, avoid touching their face, nose, mouth, and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, as well as comply fully with social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health — such as staying at home and not going out unless absolutely necessary.

Source: ONA



(Also read: Sultanate strives to be among top 20 countries in Global Innovation Index 2020.)

Share this