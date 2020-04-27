Fodder-carrying truck erupts in flames in North Al Batinah

A truck laden with animal feed caught on fire while transiting through the town of Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah Governorate, Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) has announced.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 26] PACDA said that “in reference to what has been circulated on social media”, the incident occurred at 1:48 p.m. and, while the truck was burned down, no injuries were sustained.

إشارة إلى ما تم تداوله في وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي حول حريق شاحنة محملة بالاعلاف في ولاية #السويق، تود الهيئة التأكيد عن وقوع الحريق في تمام الساعة ١:٤٨ من ظهر اليوم، حيث نتج عنه إحتراق الشاحنة دون تسجيل إصابات.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/pyiAcKb8bi — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) April 26, 2020

