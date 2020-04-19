Financing approved to expand telecom services to 500+ of Oman’s rural villages

Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has announced the approval of financing to further expand its broadband strategy throughout the Sultanate’s rural areas where access to internet and communications services is lacking.

Photo credit: TRA

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 19], the TRA thanked His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, along with the Ministry of Finance, for approval of funding for the coverage plan.

As per the TRA’s statement: “The coverage plan will include the delivery of telecommunications and internet services to villages and rural populations where no telecommunications services exist — or, where voice services are only available, to include internet services as well.”

The TRA said that the coverage plan will reach more than 500 rural populations and villages throughout the country, and “comes in implementation of the national broadband strategy, and will contribute to bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas.”

Implementation of the plan will be rolled out in consultation with relevant local authorities and members of the Shura Council in order to make sure that all villages requiring services are identified.

A list of villages to be included in the coverage plan will be made public on the TRA’s website.

نشرت الهيئة قائمة بالقرى والتجمعات السكانية التي تشملها المبادرة في موقع الهيئة الالكتروني وهي متاحة للعموم للاطلاع عليها ،وترحب الهيئة بأية مقترحات من المواطنين بما يخدم اهداف هذه المبادرة الوطنية سواء بمخاطبة الهيئة او التواصل مع مركز اتصالات الهيئة. @Oman_GC @oman_mtc pic.twitter.com/k184cSs2eX — TRA OMAN (@TRA_OMAN) April 19, 2020

