FIFA calls for yellow card for footballers spitting on field during match

Forget rough tackles and forceful interceptions, spitting on the field may soon land players a yellow card in international football games.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.

An Oman News Agency report stated that the decision was being discussed by top FIFA council members to further help fight the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a report published by the Telegraph, FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe was quoted as saying: “Those players who spit after returning to the pitch should be punished as they risk spreading COVID-19.”

While the decision to issue a card for the infraction hasn’t been finalised yet, FIFA council officials have called for players to comply with safety practices or risk being penalised for spitting on the field when matches finally resume after the hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Source: ONA

