Fast-track Omanisation process in government sector: Ministry of Finance

29 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has issued a financial directive to all government companies in Oman regarding Omanisation policies and employing local talents.



The Oman News Agency said in a report that the ministry stressed on the directive for government companies to fast-track replacing expats with Omanis.

As per a designated schedule on various levels of employment, the new directive must be executed as soon as possible, including those roles in leadership and supervising. 

Adding to that, the ministry said that the executive order should be issued and included in the 2021 budget estimates in July.

Source: Oman News Agency 

Share this
Related News
Oman’s Shura Council Proposes Omanisation Of Private Healthcare Sector
Oman’s Shura Council Proposes Omanisation Of Private Healthcare Sector
200 Expat Nurses To Lose Jobs As A Part Of Rapid Omanisation Drive
200 Expat Nurses To Lose Jobs As A Part Of Rapid Omanisation Drive

Public Reviews and Comments