Expect rainfall across parts of Oman today: PACA

Muscat: Parts of Northern Oman may receive rainfall later today [April 13], as per a statement released by Oman Meteorology.

Image courtesy: Oman Meteorology

An aerial photo showing a series of high and medium clouds flowing to the northern Governorates of the Sultanate was released by the Oman Met office.

The clouds are expected to being sporadic rains in the Al Hajar Mountains and Musandam Governorate later today.

الصورة الجوية توضح استمرار تدفق السحب العالية والمتوسطة على المحافظات الشمالية للسلطنة مع فرص هطول أمطار متفرقة على جبال الحجر ومحافظة مسندم لاحقا pic.twitter.com/s2zDlaXImz — الأرصاد العمانية (@OmanMeteorology) April 13, 2020

Source: Twitter/OmanMeteorology

