Expat group in Oman caught making fake 500 baisa medical face masks using old cloth

01 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

A group of expat workers in the Governorate of Dhofar in Oman were caught manufacturing and selling face masks to the public.



The fake masks – which were found to be tailored from old and used cloth – are not as per the international standards of medical-grade face masks designed to ward off virus and other microbes.

These masks were sold at a cost of 500 baisa.

A statement released by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) stated: “All the legal measures have been taken against those who were circulating these face masks that do not adhere to the standards.

“These masks pose a serious health risk to the consumer.”

Source: PACP

