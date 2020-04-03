Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers meet to discuss strategies to tackle Coronavirus

Muscat: Health Ministers from the Eastern Mediterranean region came together – online – to discuss strategies to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO) convened today (Thursday) a video conference meeting with the health ministers of the region to exchange experiences in the field of tackling the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean and attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health along with Dr. Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate and Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al-Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The meeting reviewed the COVID-19 developments globally and regionally, the latest statistics of the infected cases, as well as the experiences of the regional countries in this pandemic, particularly the Iranian experience.

It should be noted that the Sultanate has taken a number of strict precautionary measures to tackle this pandemic and a Supreme Committee has been formed to deal with the developments resulting from COVID-19.

