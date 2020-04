Muscat: Motorists will need to pay less for petrol in the Sultanate this April when compared with March 2020.

As per Oman Oil, the cost of a litre of ‘M91’ petrol will now be 180 baisas, which is a drop of 15 baisas when compared with the previous month.

Meanwhile, higher-grade ‘M95’ will now cost 192 baisas per litre, which shows a sharp 18 baisa drop over the March prices.

The price of diesel is set at 217 baisas per litre.

Source: Oman Oil

