Disclosing classified documents, insulting state officials a crime in Oman, says Public Prosecution

Leaking classified documents from state institutions, or insulting public officials or servants is a crime punishable by hefty fines and jail-time, a spokesperson for Oman’s Public Prosecution has reiterated.

Speaking to Oman TV on Monday, April 20 on the ‘Together For Your Safety’ program, Dr. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Shukaili, Assistant Prosecutor and Official Spokesperson for the Public Prosecution has said that the leaking of classified documents is an offense punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of OMR 3,000.

The penalty applies to “whoever copies, posts, or re-sends” such documentation that are considered classified or contain confidential information relevant to the state.

Additionally, Dr. Al Shukaili elaborated that slandering or disrespecting public officials or statesmen in the country, “on the basis of suspicion without insight or any evidence to prove that they committed any act” is a crime whose penalty under the Omani Penal Code is a two-year prison sentence.

Dr. Al Shukaili reminded the public to ensure adherence to these laws so that they would not find themselves facing legal recourse.

