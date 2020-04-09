Dhofar launches new public-minded initiatives to maintain community health amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dhofar: The Governorate of Dhofar is taking strict steps to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), but is also implementing public-spirited initiatives to further help its citizens and residents manage during the crisis period.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, confirmed the municipality’s keenness to take several measures in a bid to maintain health and safety of citizens and residents, in implementation of the decisions issued by the COVID-19 Supreme Committee.

He said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that the safety of citizens and residents is the highest goal.

Therefore, the municipality continues the campaign for environmental sanitation and disease vector control that started on the 2nd of last March.

The Chairman of Dhofar Municipality stressed the municipality’s keenness to prevent makeshift markets for the expatriate workforce in coordination with the concerned authorities, as these markets were closed permanently. He added that there is a study to provide an alternative that meets the health requirements as well as monitoring workers’ housing to ensure that they are clean and free from disease vectors.

He pointed to a community initiative in coordination with many government agencies, the private sector and civil society institutions to provide a food basket for some groups, especially the expatriate workforce.

He explained that this initiative comes with the aim of providing a social stability and that the expatriate workforce remain in their residence, ensuring social distancing and to control the spread of the diseases.

Source: ONA

