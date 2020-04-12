DBBS issues widespread call for blood donations across all negative and AB+ blood groups

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued an urgent call for donations from donors across all negative and AB positive blood groups.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 12], the call-to-action stems from a low-stock of blood units from these groups currently on-hand at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher.
Those wishing to donate can book their appointment through WhatsApp at the number in the Tweet below.
