DBBS issues widespread call for blood donations across all negative and AB+ blood groups

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued an urgent call for donations from donors across all negative and AB positive blood groups.

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 12], the call-to-action stems from a low-stock of blood units from these groups currently on-hand at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher.

Those wishing to donate can book their appointment through WhatsApp at the number in the Tweet below.

Due to the low stock of blood units in all negative blood types and AB positive. We appeal to these blood group holders to donate blood today at the Central Blood Bank in Bawshar



Please Book your appointment to donate blood via WhatsApp 94555648 pic.twitter.com/bi9c8NYTnZ — dbbsoman (@DbbsOman) April 12, 2020

