DBBS issues widespread call for blood donations across all negative and AB+ blood groups

12 Apr 2020
Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued an urgent call for donations from donors across all negative and AB positive blood groups.



In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 12], the call-to-action stems from a low-stock of blood units from these groups currently on-hand at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher.

Those wishing to donate can book their appointment through WhatsApp at the number in the Tweet below.

