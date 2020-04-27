COVID-19: Workers federation records 19 reports of violations in five-day span

The Sultanate’s General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has recorded 19 workers rights violation reports within the span of five days.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Sunday, April 26, the GFOW stated that reports included instances of employees being forced to take unpaid leave, deduction of wages, and the deduction of quarantine period days from an employee’s annual leave.

As per the GFOW, it stated that it “confirmed the continued monitoring of a number of violations and notices contradicting the decisions of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19,” and, that between April 19-23, 2020, 19 reports of violations were observed.

Furthermore, the GFOW said: “The federation calls upon private sector institutions to comply with the decisions of the Supreme Committee, and to refrain from laying off the national workforce, and to give precedence to dialogue and negotiation with workers in affected institutions in accordance with the controls set forth by the Supreme Committee with the aim of ensuring business continuity and preserving workers.”

(Also read: Muscat Municipality issues statement in clarification of Central Market closure.)

٢- ويدعو الاتحاد مؤسسات القطاع الخاص الامتثال لقرارات اللجنة والامتناع عن تسريح القوى العاملة الوطنية وتغليب لغة الحوار والتفاوض مع العمال في المؤسسات المتأثرة وفق الضوابط التي حددتها اللجنة بهدف ضمان استمرارية العمل والحفاظ على العاملين. — الاتحاد العام للعمال (@gfow_om) April 26, 2020

Share this