COVID-19: Sultan Qaboos Port receives 10,000-strong livestock shipment

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced the receipt of 10,000 sheep at the Sultan Qaboos Port on Saturday, April 25, arriving on a shipment from Sudan.

In a statement issued online, the MoAF said that the animals are completing veterinary quarantine and examination to ensure they are free from pathogens and in are in good health to enter the market.

According to the MoAF, the shipment was “received in coordination with investors”. The move comes as the Sultanate strives to ensure a continuous supply of goods in the local market during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and also to ensure an ample supply of fresh meat in the market throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

بالتنسيق بين الوزارة والمستثمرين، ميناء السلطان قابوس يستقبل اليوم قرابة ( ١٠٠٠٠ ) رأس من الأغنام، وجاري استكمال إجراءات الحجر البيطري لها وفحصها لضمان سلامتها الصحية وخلوها من أي مسببات مرضية قبل الإفراج عنها لرفد الأسواق المحلية.#عمان_تواجه_كرونا pic.twitter.com/HC5a7cJR4k — وزارة الزراعة والثروة السمكية – عُمان (@agrifishoman) April 25, 2020

🎥| في إطـار جهود الوزارة لرفد الأسواق المحلية بالمواشي الحية، ميناء السلطان قـابوس يستقبل 10 آلاف رأس من الأغنام قادمة من السودان. pic.twitter.com/smLyDQ6TDe — وزارة الزراعة والثروة السمكية – عُمان (@agrifishoman) April 25, 2020

