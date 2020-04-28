COVID-19: Social distancing is slowing the slope of the virus curve in Oman, says top health official

Speaking in an interview with Arabic ‘Oman Daily’ newspaper, His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, and member of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19, Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Hosni shed further light on important developments in Oman’s fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a transcript of the interview released online today [Tuesday, April 28] by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), His Excellency outlined the following key points, among others:

— Studies are currently insufficient to fully understand the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus on other parts of the body, apart from those systems we already know it targets — such as the lungs.

— Currently, the rate of transmission is 1.2 to 1.4; meaning that for every 10 infected individuals, the virus can potentially be transmitted to up to 12 to 14 other people.

— Immunity towards COVID-19 remains an unknown. His Excellency explained that, in the absence of a vaccine, it’s not known how easily people can develop immunity towards the virus and how effective that immunity would potentially be.

— His Excellency reaffirmed that, currently, there is no known medication to specifically treat COVID-19 and, that, of existing medications tested thus far for potential treatment, some have benefits — but their other lasting effects are not known.

— His Excellency stated that there are indications and signs that the COVID-19 virus is here to stay for a while — so Oman must ensure to have its weapons equipped to combat it for the long-term.

— There are no scientific studies that indicate a correlation or an effect between high temperature levels and the life-span of the COVID-19 virus.

— His Excellency stated that social distancing has resulted in slowing the slope of the curve of the coronavirus’s spread in Oman. He reiterated that this slope will have to soon reach its peak in the coming week but, because of social distancing, the curve is flattening gradually.

— His Excellency clarified that authorities are not expecting to see large numbers of patients if people continue to follow the precautionary measures put in place by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.

— As per His Excellency, it is not known what Oman’s peak number of cases will be with full accuracy until that point is reached, though projections could see 1,500 new cases per day at the peak. However, he added, Oman is not expected to record such numbers if precautionary measures are followed.

