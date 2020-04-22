COVID-19: SEZAD prepares four locations with 1,000 beds each for isolation, healthcare in Duqm

The Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm (SEZAD) has announced the preparation of four locations for institutional isolation and healthcare to be handed over to the auspices of the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the event of any expected cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Duqm.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 21], SEZAD elaborated that each location has 1,000 beds, funded by the companies operating in SEZD, and will be handed over to the MOH for its supervision.”

The statement also detailed that, additionally, some companies working in SEZD have prepared locations with over 500 beds “to quarantine their employees upon their return from leave, for two weeks.”

