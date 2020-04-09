COVID-19: ROP outlines road closures in Muscat lockdown, clarifies public can still go outside for essential purchases

After authorities in Oman announced that a 12-day lockdown of Muscat governorate would begin starting 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 and end at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, officials have come forward to clarify some of the public’s most pressing questions regarding the decision since it was announced yesterday [Wednesday, April 8].

In an interview conducted this morning [Thursday, April 9] on Y’s sister station Al Wisal FM, Royal Oman Police (ROP) Public Relations spokesperson Ali al Kasbi explained to listeners that the same protocols that have been applied to the Wilayat of Muttrah are henceforth being applied on a broader scale to Muscat governorate in full.

He clarified that, during the closure period, the public is still allowed to move freely around Muscat — except to the Wilayat of Muttrah which is currently under full health isolation.

Al Kasbi stated on-air that, while people are allowed to move about within Muscat, they should only do so for trips outside to make purchases of essential necessities only, such as groceries or medical prescriptions.

He also clarified that, for people who live outside of Muscat governorate, but come into Muscat daily for work — which is common — that there will be some considerations for those employees where their jobs require them daily.

Al Kasbi stated that four main roads into Muscat governorate will be blocked during the closure, including the Batinah Expressway leading to Muscat, the Sultan Qaboos Highway, the road between Quriyat that links to South Al Sharqiyah, and the road from Bidbid towards Muscat.

