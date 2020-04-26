COVID-19: PACP bans five additional brands of hand sanitizers from Oman market

Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has announced the withdrawal of five additional brands of hand sanitizer from the national market.

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 26], the PACP has stated that the five hand sanitizer brands in question are: Jawaheer, Areej Hand Gel Anti-Bacterial (60ml), Lucky Fair, Genfex Hand Sanitizer Gel (250ml-50ml), and Hibicleans Hand Sanitizer Gel (50ml).

The PACP clarified that its decision to ban these five brands of hand sanitizer is “due to a decrease in the percentage of ethanol, which should be not less than 60 per cent in order to help get rid of germs.”

The authority also elaborated that these brands of sanitizers had high levels of methanol present, which can be highly flammable and have adverse affects on the nervous system, in addition to irritating the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

رئيس الهيئة العامة ل #حماية_المستهلك يصدر قرارا بوقف أنواع جديدة من المعقمات.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #وجدنا_من_أجلكم pic.twitter.com/EmxMTG5a6f — الهيئة العامة لحماية المستهلك – عُمان (@pacp_oman) April 26, 2020

