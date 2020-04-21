COVID-19: Oman’s Ministry of Health purchases 1 million hydroxychloroquine tablets

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the purchase of 1 million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India for import into Oman in the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the MOH has approved the use of hydroxychloroquine as one of the medications used in treating COVID-19 infection.

As per ONA, the MOH expressed its thanks to the departments concerned in India for facilitating the license to procure the tablets as an exceptional treatment for COVID-19, earned through diplomatic channels.

Source: ONA

