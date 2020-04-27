COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has denounced a rumour circulating on social media alleging an expatriate worker has died as a result of COVID-19.
In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 27], the GCC stated that: “There is no truth about what is being circulated about the death of an expatriate as a result of coronavirus infection.”
The authority went on to reiterate that the sharing of rumours will lead to legal action taken by the relevant authorities.
