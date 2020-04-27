COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has denounced a rumour circulating on social media alleging an expatriate worker has died as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 27], the GCC stated that: “There is no truth about what is being circulated about the death of an expatriate as a result of coronavirus infection.”

The authority went on to reiterate that the sharing of rumours will lead to legal action taken by the relevant authorities.

لا صحة لما يتداول عن وفاة وافد نتيجة الإصابة بفيروس كورونا، ونذكركم بأن تداول مثل هذه الشائعات سوف يعرضكم للمسائلة القانونية من الجهات المختصة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/gyLXyYt1zQ — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 26, 2020

