COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus

27 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has denounced a rumour circulating on social media alleging an expatriate worker has died as a result of COVID-19.



In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 27], the GCC stated that: “There is no truth about what is being circulated about the death of an expatriate as a result of coronavirus infection.”

The authority went on to reiterate that the sharing of rumours will lead to legal action taken by the relevant authorities.

(Also read: Oman’s GCC clarifies info circulating about COVID-19 infection among some tailors.)

