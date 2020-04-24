COVID-19: Oman’s Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits closed until further notice

In an attempt to limit public gatherings and control the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, officials in Oman have announced the closure of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Al Mawaleh until further notice.
In a statement announced last evening [Thursday, April 23], the Government Communications Centre (GCC) said that the closure of the market would come into effect today [Friday, April 24], “in order to concert the government’s efforts in limiting the continuous gatherings that were recently monitored in public places.”
