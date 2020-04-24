COVID-19: Oman’s Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits closed until further notice

24 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

In an attempt to limit public gatherings and control the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, officials in Oman have announced the closure of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Al Mawaleh until further notice.



In a statement announced last evening [Thursday, April 23], the Government Communications Centre (GCC) said that the closure of the market would come into effect today [Friday, April 24], “in order to concert the government’s efforts in limiting the continuous gatherings that were recently monitored in public places.”

(Also read: Coronavirus: Steps may be taken to ease some restrictions in Muttrah.)

Share this
Related News
#BREAKING: Oman announces registration of 74 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,790
#BREAKING: Oman announces registration of 74 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,790
#BREAKING: MOH announces death of ninth patient in Oman suffering from COVID-19
#BREAKING: MOH announces death of ninth patient in Oman suffering from COVID-19

Public Reviews and Comments